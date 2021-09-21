PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $200,570.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $200,570.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00054747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00130192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00012713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00045212 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

