Alerus Financial NA Sells 4,835 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Alerus Financial NA decreased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,377,000 after acquiring an additional 241,516 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 576,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,090,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 150,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,656,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,286. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.65. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

