Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,887 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.20. 115,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,708,117. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $159.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.00.

