GenesisX Hits Market Cap of $41,020.44 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $41,020.44 and approximately $14.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,914,347 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XGSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.