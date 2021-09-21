Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHC. Barclays boosted their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 180,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,784. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

