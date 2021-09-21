Fyooz (FYZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $134,069.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Fyooz has a market cap of $457,631.16 and $134,069.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fyooz has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0707 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00054747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00130192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00012713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00045212 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

