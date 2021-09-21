Charter Trust Co. Sells 625 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

