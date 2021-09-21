Sofos Investments Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Diageo by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Diageo by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

NYSE:DEO traded up $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $190.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,528. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.66 and its 200 day moving average is $186.63. The company has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $202.35.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

