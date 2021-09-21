iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Stake Raised by Sofos Investments Inc.

Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sofos Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,883,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,225,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 453,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 128,214 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 65,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 64,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.73. 5,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,677. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76.

