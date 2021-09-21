Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for about 0.9% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.07% of Watsco worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.22. 1,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,541. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.