Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Moelis & Company's shares have underperformed the industry over the past 12 months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its strong organic growth initiatives, driven by its global expansion efforts along with diverse operations across sectors and industries, bode well for the future. Given the solid balance sheet and liquidity positions, Moelis & Company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployments. Its restructuring activities across the globe, and solid merger and acquisitions (M&As) remain positives. However, persistently increasing expenses are expected to hurt profits. Moreover, a tough operating backdrop will likely hamper the company’s financials.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MC. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

NYSE:MC traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.30. 1,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

