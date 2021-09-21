Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Takes $4.04 Million Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000. iShares Global Financials ETF accounts for 1.2% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $819,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,010,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 276.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,835 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,598,000.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.53. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $51.18 and a 52 week high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

