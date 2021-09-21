Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.0% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,663 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.44. 130,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $399.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.81. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $105,640,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,167,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,802,286 shares of company stock worth $2,528,435,891 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

