Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000.

VTI traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $225.45. The company had a trading volume of 79,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,489. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

