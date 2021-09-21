American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 21,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,915. The company has a market cap of $911.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.