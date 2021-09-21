Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.17 Billion Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.35% of QUALCOMM worth $2,169,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after acquiring an additional 525,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,363. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

