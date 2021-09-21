Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,626,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,897 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,409,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.28. 10,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,464. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.61.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

