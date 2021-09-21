Bar Harbor Trust Services Reduces Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Bar Harbor Trust Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 993,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the period. Sandstorm Gold makes up about 2.5% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $986,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 730.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 278,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 244,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 40.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:SAND traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. 19,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,906. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.