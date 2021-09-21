Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.65.

SC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Compass Point lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock remained flat at $$41.41 during trading hours on Thursday. 29,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,800. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. Analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $48,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

