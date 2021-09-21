Charter Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ball during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLL stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.96. 75,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.