Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $12.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.27.

HBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.35. 47,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,987. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,589 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 472,563 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 199.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 278,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 185,553 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

