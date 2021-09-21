Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNGA. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 192,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,382,350. Zynga has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. Analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $135,471.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,046.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,999,084 shares of company stock valued at $32,381,489. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

