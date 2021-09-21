Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $28.14 Average PT from Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dana by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dana by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dana by 916.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dana stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $20.70. 10,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

