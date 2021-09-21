New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,630 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,630 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.44. 9,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,710. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $77.36 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

