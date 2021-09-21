Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Grows By 36.4%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JMHLY traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,043. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

