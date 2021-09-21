Linear Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23.96 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Linear has a market cap of $153.00 million and $23.96 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00130371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00045215 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

LINA is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.