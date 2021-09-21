Kellogg (NYSE:K) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.
Shares of K traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.78. 20,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.88.
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,074,806. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
