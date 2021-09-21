Kellogg (NYSE:K) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Shares of K traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.78. 20,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,074,806. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

