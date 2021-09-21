Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CLSD. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

NASDAQ:CLSD traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $6.45. 11,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,223. The company has a market capitalization of $383.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 354,365 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth $1,206,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

