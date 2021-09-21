Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.
REGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.
Shares of REGI traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.50. 8,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $117.00.
In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 22,762 shares valued at $1,286,459. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,262,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
