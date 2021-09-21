Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

REGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Shares of REGI traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.50. 8,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 22,762 shares valued at $1,286,459. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,262,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

