Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 315,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:MYE traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,656. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $711.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $175,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

