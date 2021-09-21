UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in August

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE UNF traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $216.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,010. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.30. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 29.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UniFirst by 31.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in UniFirst by 21.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in UniFirst by 103,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

