Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Purchased by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 536,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,480 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $16,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Discovery by 252.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,124 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Discovery by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 219,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,778,410. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

