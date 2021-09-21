New South Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 441,474 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 441,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,455,000. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Hologic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Hologic by 13.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 116,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Hologic by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.77. 8,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,260. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.89.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

