-$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.01). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($1.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million.

ZYME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Zymeworks stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,533. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.