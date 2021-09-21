Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,947,000 after acquiring an additional 881,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,349,000 after acquiring an additional 468,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,845,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,729,000 after purchasing an additional 597,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

