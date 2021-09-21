Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) shares dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.69. Approximately 10,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 768,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35.

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal acquired 1,073,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,179,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 157,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $1,030,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $412,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $15,827,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.