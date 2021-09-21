Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.21. Approximately 912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 159,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $793.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 28,234 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

