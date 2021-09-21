New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.63

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 4940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -59.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 14,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $602,546.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,551.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after buying an additional 91,532 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.