Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $32.66. 115,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,860,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $108,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,679 shares of company stock worth $1,904,341 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Invitae by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,678,000 after buying an additional 2,001,513 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,777,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,975,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,122,000 after buying an additional 1,340,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,516,000 after buying an additional 1,202,186 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

