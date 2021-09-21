VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Price Up 5.4%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.44. Approximately 7,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 889,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $35,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $46,115.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,898 shares of company stock worth $4,713,753.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

