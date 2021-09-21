LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,029 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.24. The stock had a trading volume of 158,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.41. The firm has a market cap of $434.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.