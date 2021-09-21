Alerus Financial NA Sells 494 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.27. 29,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,843. The company has a market capitalization of $232.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $201.44 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

