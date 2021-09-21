The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,542 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 3.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $29,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 30,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the second quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.3% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 19.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $334.55. 114,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.12.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.25.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

