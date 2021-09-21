Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,921. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

