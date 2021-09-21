LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €153.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €153.00 ($180.00) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEG. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €142.03 ($167.09).

Shares of LEG stock traded down €1.30 ($1.53) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €125.05 ($147.12). 134,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($115.88). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €132.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €122.68.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

