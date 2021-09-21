Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECIFY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Electricité de France stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,883. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

