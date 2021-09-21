Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,640,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Walmart worth $1,641,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,802,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,435,891. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.49. 152,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.81. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

