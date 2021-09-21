Bank of The West Increases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bank of The West increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

MBB opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.47. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

