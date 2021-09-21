McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up approximately 2.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $18,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,622,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after acquiring an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,528,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,385,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,888,000 after buying an additional 459,400 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.11. 7,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.70. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

