Princeton Capital Management LLC Invests $258,000 in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IYT traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.02. The stock had a trading volume of 292,055 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.71 and its 200-day moving average is $259.34.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.